APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of APA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.47.

APA stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.52. APA has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that APA will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

