Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,407,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,319,000 after buying an additional 1,560,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 89.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 209.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after purchasing an additional 880,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Aptiv by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,403,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,190,000 after buying an additional 647,596 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,330 shares of company stock worth $2,247,381 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $129.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

