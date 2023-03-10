Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Announces Earnings Results

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $43.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.69.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.