Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Announces Earnings Results

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $43.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wedbush upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.
Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)
