Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $12.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

ACRE stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.67%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $34,414.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,512.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $34,414.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,865 shares in the company, valued at $585,512.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

