Argus Upgrades Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to “Buy”

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s current price.

JWN has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

JWN opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.24.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

