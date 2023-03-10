Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Decreased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $1,314,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $12,568,639. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $148.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $152.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.89.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

