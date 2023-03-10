Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.07)-$(0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $100-110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.71 million.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 11.2 %

ARLO opened at $5.96 on Friday. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $527.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

