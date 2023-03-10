Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,239 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Asana were worth $33,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Asana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Asana by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Asana by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ASAN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Asana Stock Up 18.9 %

About Asana

Asana stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.