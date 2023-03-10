Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 5,200 ($62.53) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AHT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($67.94) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($84.18) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.10) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,691.88 ($68.44).

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 5,736 ($68.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,356.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,831.38. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 3,269 ($39.31) and a one year high of GBX 6,012 ($72.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of £25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,005.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,412.59%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

