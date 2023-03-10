Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT Raised to GBX 6,300

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 6,000 ($72.15) to GBX 6,300 ($75.76) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASHTY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.08) to GBX 5,000 ($60.13) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ashtead Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,639.33.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $272.67 on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $296.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.99 and a 200 day moving average of $230.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

