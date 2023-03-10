Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) vs. 3M (NYSE:MMM) Head to Head Review

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) and 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Assure has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of 3M shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million 82.72 -$15.04 million ($0.08) -61.50 3M $34.23 billion 1.70 $5.78 billion $10.15 10.40

This table compares Assure and 3M’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23% 3M 16.88% 39.72% 12.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Assure and 3M, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A 3M 3 9 0 0 1.75

3M has a consensus price target of $125.92, suggesting a potential upside of 19.34%. Given 3M’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 3M is more favorable than Assure.

Summary

3M beats Assure on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About 3M

