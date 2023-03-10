ATB Capital Lowers Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$42.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.83.
Empire Price Performance
Shares of EMP.A opened at C$35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.42. Empire has a 1-year low of C$33.09 and a 1-year high of C$46.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09.
Empire Company Profile
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
