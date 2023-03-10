AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $1,008,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AVB stock opened at $170.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.49. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Articles

