Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.69. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $217.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

