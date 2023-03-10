Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.49 and last traded at $22.66. 1,708,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,054,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

AVTR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,331 shares of company stock valued at $456,616 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Avantor by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 120,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Avantor by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,645,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,287,000 after buying an additional 270,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Avantor by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 28,354 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Avantor by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

