Aviva’s (AV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AV. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.49) to GBX 546 ($6.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.78) to GBX 560 ($6.73) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 485 ($5.83) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 520.86 ($6.26).

LON:AV opened at GBX 462.40 ($5.56) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 446.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 434.72. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,091.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 20.70 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently -27,272.73%.

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £5,482.76 ($6,593.03). Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

