Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Up 4.7%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 323,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 759,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 5.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

