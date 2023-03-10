Bank of America Lowers Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target to GBX 344

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from GBX 358 ($4.30) to GBX 344 ($4.14) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLN. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 376 ($4.52) price target on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 335 ($4.03) to GBX 330 ($3.97) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.61) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 323.09 ($3.89).

Haleon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HLN stock opened at GBX 320.65 ($3.86) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 323.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 295.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44. Haleon has a 12-month low of GBX 241.17 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 337.95 ($4.06). The firm has a market cap of £29.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,143.33.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

About Haleon

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

