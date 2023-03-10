Barclays Increases Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $46.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, CLSA lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 5.2 %

Trip.com Group stock opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 102.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

