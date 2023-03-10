Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given New GBX 825 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 875 ($10.52) to GBX 825 ($9.92) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 825 ($9.92) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 787 ($9.46) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 875 ($10.52) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazley currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 784.75 ($9.44).

BEZ opened at GBX 602 ($7.24) on Tuesday. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 385.40 ($4.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 735.83 ($8.85). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 660.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 633.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12. The stock has a market cap of £4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,736.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.16) per share. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio is 11,818.18%.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.72), for a total transaction of £21,442.80 ($25,784.99). In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.72), for a total value of £21,442.80 ($25,784.99). Also, insider Clive Bannister acquired 78,000 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 636 ($7.65) per share, for a total transaction of £496,080 ($596,536.80). 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

