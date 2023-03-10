Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) PT Lowered to GBX 825 at Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 875 ($10.52) to GBX 825 ($9.92) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Beazley from GBX 787 ($9.46) to GBX 748 ($8.99) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Beazley from GBX 840 ($10.10) to GBX 835 ($10.04) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group downgraded Beazley from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $746.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

