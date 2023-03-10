Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $142.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACLS. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Shares of ACLS opened at $129.57 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $135.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

