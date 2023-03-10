Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Biodesix in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biodesix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biodesix’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of BDSX stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Biodesix has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 741.60% and a negative net margin of 171.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Biodesix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,660 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,370,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 558,659 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

In related news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 16,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $29,300.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 16,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $29,300.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,052,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,677,125.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 349,675 shares of company stock valued at $610,564 and have sold 24,366 shares valued at $43,859. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

