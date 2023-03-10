Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BIRDF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Price Performance

OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. Bird Construction has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.50.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.