BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $4.50

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.50 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

NYSE:BB opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 39,683 shares of company stock valued at $136,059 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,430,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 73.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,681 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,048,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171,561 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 175.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BlackBerry by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after buying an additional 1,855,903 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

