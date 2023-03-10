BlackBerry (TSE:BB) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

BlackBerry Stock Up 1.2 %

BlackBerry stock opened at C$5.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.43. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of C$4.31 and a twelve month high of C$9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.12.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$227.73 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.