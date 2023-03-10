Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,192,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.37% of Block worth $120,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth $157,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 2,858.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 732,246 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Stock Down 5.3 %

SQ stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,579,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,579,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,661,535 over the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

