Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.99

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$70.99 and last traded at C$70.75, with a volume of 224377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$69.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBD.B. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.40.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.