Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1,795.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,714 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $41,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,505.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,388.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,060.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,630.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

