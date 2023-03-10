Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,505.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,630.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,388.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,060.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

