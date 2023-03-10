Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,504,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,139,349 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 9.53% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $317,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,528,000 after acquiring an additional 220,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,916,000 after acquiring an additional 284,947 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,375,000 after acquiring an additional 518,844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after purchasing an additional 572,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $81.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Barclays cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

