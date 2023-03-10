Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,877.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 450,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,476,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,931,000 after acquiring an additional 361,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after acquiring an additional 317,322 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at $11,289,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 38.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $51.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.31. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

