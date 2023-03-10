Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) and Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Critical Contrast

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) and Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Broad Street Realty alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $25.35 million 0.70 -$9.51 million N/A N/A Shanghai Industrial $3.50 billion 0.42 $286.01 million N/A N/A

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Shanghai Industrial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Shanghai Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -35.38% -25.68% -4.62% Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Broad Street Realty and Shanghai Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Shanghai Industrial beats Broad Street Realty on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty

(Get Rating)

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Shanghai Industrial

(Get Rating)

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products. Further, it engages in the raw materials sourcing business. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.