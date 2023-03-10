Brokerages Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Target Price at $82.67

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Insider Activity at PVH
In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH
PVH Trading Down 3.0 %
NYSE PVH opened at $76.48 on Friday. PVH has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
PVH Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.
PVH Company Profile
PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.
See Also
