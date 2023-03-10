Brokerages Set Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Target Price at $53.86

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 419.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,619.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,969.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $150,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1,012.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,522,000 after buying an additional 2,087,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.