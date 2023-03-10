Brokerages Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) PT at $225.41

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $201.24 on Friday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

