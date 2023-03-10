Brokers Issue Forecasts for Black Diamond Group Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BDI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Black Diamond Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

TSE:BDI opened at C$6.55 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$3.10 and a 52 week high of C$7.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$388.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Diamond Group

In other Black Diamond Group news, Director Steve Stein sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$35,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 829,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,815,405.60. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,204 shares of company stock worth $22,741 and have sold 13,700 shares worth $64,044. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

