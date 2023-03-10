Brokers Issue Forecasts for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.20). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 398,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 953,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 778.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $5,819,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,492,722 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,177.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,492,722 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,177.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $672,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,287 shares of company stock worth $6,178,072 over the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

