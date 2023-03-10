Brokers Offer Predictions for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Raymond James lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNC. CIBC boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.38.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

Shares of SNC opened at C$31.47 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$21.27 and a 1 year high of C$33.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.34, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Further Reading

