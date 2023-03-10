Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on CTI BioPharma Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CTI BioPharma in a report released on Monday, March 6th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CTI BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CTIC. StockNews.com downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $598.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 172.37% and a negative return on equity of 5,105.50%. The business had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

Insider Activity

In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $162,396.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $102,933.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $102,933.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 148,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

