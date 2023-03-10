Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,713,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642,364 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.66% of Brown & Brown worth $285,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after purchasing an additional 725,167 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,821,000 after acquiring an additional 284,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,595,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,985,000 after acquiring an additional 98,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,683,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,692,000 after acquiring an additional 42,899 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.29. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

