BTIG Research Lowers Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Price Target to $29.00

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ACRS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.60. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 292.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 420.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Manion purchased 6,500 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,310.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Manion acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,310.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neal Walker sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $358,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,285,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,897,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,015. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.