Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $5.48 for the year. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Articles

