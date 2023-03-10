Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Critical Contrast

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital Bancorp and UBS Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $180.02 million 1.46 $41.80 million $2.90 6.46 UBS Group $34.45 billion 2.11 $7.63 billion $2.24 9.34

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBS Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBS Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

31.8% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and UBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 23.23% 20.14% 1.99% UBS Group 18.55% 13.29% 0.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Capital Bancorp and UBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 UBS Group 1 5 3 0 2.22

Capital Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.15%. UBS Group has a consensus target price of $19.46, indicating a potential downside of 7.04%. Given Capital Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than UBS Group.

Dividends

Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Capital Bancorp pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UBS Group pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and UBS Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

UBS Group beats Capital Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. The Capital Bank Home Loans segment represents the company’s mortgage loan division. The OpenSky segment refers to the credit card division. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management. The Personal and Corporate segment offers financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management segment consists of investment management products and services; platform solutions and advisory support to institutions; wholesale intermediaries, and wealth management clients. The Investment Bank segment comprises investment advice, financial solutions, and capital markets access among corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. The Group Functions segment is involved in the group services which consist of Technology, Corporate Services, Human Resources, Finance, Legal, Risk Control, Compliance, Regulatory and Governance, Commun

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.