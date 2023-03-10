Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Lowered to C$231.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGJTF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Price Performance

CGJTF stock opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.00. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $77.38 and a 52-week high of $153.20.

About Cargojet

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.