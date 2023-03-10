Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$155.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CJT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cormark lowered Cargojet from a buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$175.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$185.00 target price (down previously from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$165.60.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$111.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$122.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$126.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$106.16 and a 12-month high of C$194.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 6.69%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

