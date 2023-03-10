Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$193.00 at CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CJT. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$165.60.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$111.77 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$106.16 and a 12-month high of C$194.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$122.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$126.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Cargojet Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.69%.

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.