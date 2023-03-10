Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Receives Buy Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$185.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$195.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$207.00 to C$196.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$165.60.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of CJT opened at C$111.77 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$106.16 and a 12 month high of C$194.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$122.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$126.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

About Cargojet

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.69%.

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

