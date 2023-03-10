Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from €15.00 ($15.96) to €13.50 ($14.36) in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Casino Guichard-Perrachon alerts:

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGUSY opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates a wide range of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The company was founded by Geoffroy Guichard on August 3, 1898 and is headquartered in Saint-Étienne, France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.