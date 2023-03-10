Ccmp Capital, Lp Sells 28,750,000 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 28,750,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $230,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 975,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.66 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $81,000.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

